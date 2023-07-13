BMW X5 facelift to debut in India on July 14. What all to expect1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST
BMW India is set to introduce the facelifted version of the X5 luxury SUV on July 14, 2023. The new model will come with cosmetic and feature enhancements, including revised LED headlights, a redesigned bumper, and updated interior with a digital console and touchscreen infotainment system.
On July 14, 2023, BMW India is set to introduce the facelifted version of the X5 in the country. The luxury SUV has been teased on BMW's social media platforms, and it will come with several cosmetic and feature enhancements compared to the previous model.
