On July 14, 2023, BMW India is set to introduce the facelifted version of the X5 in the country. The luxury SUV has been teased on BMW's social media platforms, and it will come with several cosmetic and feature enhancements compared to the previous model.

With the arrival of the facelift, it is anticipated that there will also be a price increase. The global unveiling of the 2023 BMW X5 and X6 facelifts took place in February of this year.

The upcoming 2023 BMW X5 facelift will feature notable aesthetic updates. It will showcase revised LED headlamps that incorporate new arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The bumper has been redesigned to enhance its sharpness, while the large kidney grille retains its previous design. The profile of the vehicle remains unchanged, except for the addition of new alloy wheels, and the rear will sport new LED taillights with X-shaped graphics.

Significant changes have been made to the interior of the 2023 BMW X5 facelift as well. The cabin now features a 12.3-inch digital console and a new 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Both displays will operate on the latest iDrive OS8 software. The center console has also received a luxurious upgrade with the addition of a panoramic sunroof with LED lighting and glass-cut control buttons.

Optional bucket seats will be available, offering additional comfort. When the India-specific version is launched, there will likely be multiple leather upholstery choices for customers to choose from.

The 2023 BMW X5 facelift will be equipped with a range of powertrain options, including the 3.0-liter petrol and diesel engines typically found in the X5 SUV. These engines will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, distributing power to all four wheels.

While globally, the model also offers a 4.4-liter V8 and hybrid powertrain choices, it is possible that these options may not be initially available in India. In the Indian market, the BMW X5 facelift will compete with rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q5, Volvo XC90, Jaguar F-Pace, Land Rover Discovery, and similar luxury SUVs.