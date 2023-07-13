The upcoming 2023 BMW X5 facelift will feature notable aesthetic updates. It will showcase revised LED headlamps that incorporate new arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The bumper has been redesigned to enhance its sharpness, while the large kidney grille retains its previous design. The profile of the vehicle remains unchanged, except for the addition of new alloy wheels, and the rear will sport new LED taillights with X-shaped graphics.

