Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Auto News / BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition debuts in India: All details

BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition debuts in India: All details

2 min read . 10:57 AM ISTLivemint
BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition has an ex-showroom price of 1.11 Crore

  • BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has two exterior shades – Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. On the design front, the vehicle has a gloss black grille at the front with blacked-out elements.

Luxury car maker BMW has launched the X6 50 Jahre M Edition in India. The special edition comes with an ex-showroom price of 1.11 Crore – 6.5 lakh over the standard version. BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes powered with a gasoline powertrain only. The company has announced that there will be only 10 units of X6 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition. The luxury SUV acknowledges the 50 years of BMW’s M division and has special M badges placed on every side of the vehicle.

Luxury car maker BMW has launched the X6 50 Jahre M Edition in India. The special edition comes with an ex-showroom price of 1.11 Crore – 6.5 lakh over the standard version. BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes powered with a gasoline powertrain only. The company has announced that there will be only 10 units of X6 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition. The luxury SUV acknowledges the 50 years of BMW’s M division and has special M badges placed on every side of the vehicle.

BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has two exterior shades – Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. On the design front, the vehicle has a gloss black grille at the front with blacked-out elements. There are 20-inch black M alloy wheels having red brake calipers. The SUV’s bumper has larger air dams with a distinct front apron. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition is equipped with laser LED lights with a range of up to 500 meters.

BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has two exterior shades – Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. On the design front, the vehicle has a gloss black grille at the front with blacked-out elements. There are 20-inch black M alloy wheels having red brake calipers. The SUV’s bumper has larger air dams with a distinct front apron. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition is equipped with laser LED lights with a range of up to 500 meters.

Inside the cabin, the luxury SUV comes with four-zone climate control, a wireless charger and a Harman Kardon surround sound. The car features electric sports seats with Sensafin upholstery and Tacora Red stitching. Similar to other BMW M division vehicles, BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a M leather steering wheel, M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust system, and adaptive M suspension.

Inside the cabin, the luxury SUV comes with four-zone climate control, a wireless charger and a Harman Kardon surround sound. The car features electric sports seats with Sensafin upholstery and Tacora Red stitching. Similar to other BMW M division vehicles, BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a M leather steering wheel, M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust system, and adaptive M suspension.

View Full Image
BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has special M badges placed on every side of the vehicle.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has special M badges placed on every side of the vehicle.
Click on the image to enlarge

Powering the luxury SUV is the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is claimed to jump from zero to 100 kmph under 5.5 seconds. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a top speed of 250 kmph. The SUV vehicle has four driving modes and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay. The BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality.

Powering the luxury SUV is the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is claimed to jump from zero to 100 kmph under 5.5 seconds. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a top speed of 250 kmph. The SUV vehicle has four driving modes and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay. The BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP