BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition debuts in India: All details

BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has two exterior shades – Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. On the design front, the vehicle has a gloss black grille at the front with blacked-out elements.
Luxury car maker BMW has launched the X6 50 Jahre M Edition in India. The special edition comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹1.11 Crore – ₹6.5 lakh over the standard version. BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes powered with a gasoline powertrain only. The company has announced that there will be only 10 units of X6 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition. The luxury SUV acknowledges the 50 years of BMW’s M division and has special M badges placed on every side of the vehicle.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Luxury car maker BMW has launched the X6 50 Jahre M Edition in India. The special edition comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹1.11 Crore – ₹6.5 lakh over the standard version. BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes powered with a gasoline powertrain only. The company has announced that there will be only 10 units of X6 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition. The luxury SUV acknowledges the 50 years of BMW’s M division and has special M badges placed on every side of the vehicle.
BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has two exterior shades – Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. On the design front, the vehicle has a gloss black grille at the front with blacked-out elements. There are 20-inch black M alloy wheels having red brake calipers. The SUV’s bumper has larger air dams with a distinct front apron. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition is equipped with laser LED lights with a range of up to 500 meters.
BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has two exterior shades – Black Sapphire and M Carbon Black. On the design front, the vehicle has a gloss black grille at the front with blacked-out elements. There are 20-inch black M alloy wheels having red brake calipers. The SUV’s bumper has larger air dams with a distinct front apron. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition is equipped with laser LED lights with a range of up to 500 meters.
Inside the cabin, the luxury SUV comes with four-zone climate control, a wireless charger and a Harman Kardon surround sound. The car features electric sports seats with Sensafin upholstery and Tacora Red stitching. Similar to other BMW M division vehicles, BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a M leather steering wheel, M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust system, and adaptive M suspension.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Inside the cabin, the luxury SUV comes with four-zone climate control, a wireless charger and a Harman Kardon surround sound. The car features electric sports seats with Sensafin upholstery and Tacora Red stitching. Similar to other BMW M division vehicles, BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a M leather steering wheel, M Sport brakes, M Sport exhaust system, and adaptive M suspension.
Powering the luxury SUV is the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is claimed to jump from zero to 100 kmph under 5.5 seconds. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a top speed of 250 kmph. The SUV vehicle has four driving modes and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay. The BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality.
Powering the luxury SUV is the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is claimed to jump from zero to 100 kmph under 5.5 seconds. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a top speed of 250 kmph. The SUV vehicle has four driving modes and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay. The BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality.