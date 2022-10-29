BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition debuts in India: All details

Powering the luxury SUV is the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, petrol engine that is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 335 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle is claimed to jump from zero to 100 kmph under 5.5 seconds. BMW X6 Jahre M Edition has a top speed of 250 kmph. The SUV vehicle has four driving modes and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay. The BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality.