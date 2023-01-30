Luxury carmaker BMW has removed its X6 from its Indian website, hinting at the model’s discontinuation for the Indian market. The company has not officially confirmed the same.

To recall, the BMW X6 debuted in the country in June 2020. The company introduced the 50 Jahre M Edition as the car’s latest model in October last year. BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes powered with a gasoline powertrain only. The luxury SUV acknowledges the 50 years of BMW’s M division and has special M badges placed on every side of the vehicle. The special edition comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹1.11 Crore – ₹6.5 lakh over the standard version.

The German automaker introduced the third-generation of BMW X1 earlier this week. The 2023 BMW X1 will be manufactured locally in Chennai at the BMW Group Plant. The all-new premium SUV from BMW is offered in five exterior paint schemes that includes Alpine White, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (exclusive to M Sport).

The SUV comes powered by a 1,995 cc, four-cylinder, diesel engine. It is claimed to produce 145 bhp and a peak torque output of 360 Nm. The company says that it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds.

Readers must note that there is no official word from the company about the discontinuation of the BMW X6 SUV from the Indian market. Earlier in January 2023, BMW also took the BMW 4X off the shelf. It was introduced in March last year. BMW X4 has two trims – xDrive30i and xDrive30d powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 3.0-litre diesel engine, respectively. The former is claimed to deliver 248 BHP and 350 Nm, while the latter offers 282 BHP and 650 Nm torque. Positioned between X3 and X5, the SUV is offered in Silver Shadow, Black Shadow and 50 Jahre M Editions.