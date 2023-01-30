BMW X6 delisted from the company’s India website2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:34 PM IST
- BMW X6 debuted in the country in June 2020. The company introduced the 50 Jahre M Edition as the car’s latest model in October last year.
Luxury carmaker BMW has removed its X6 from its Indian website, hinting at the model’s discontinuation for the Indian market. The company has not officially confirmed the same.
