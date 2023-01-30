BMW X6 delisted from the company’s India website

Readers must note that there is no official word from the company about the discontinuation of the BMW X6 SUV from the Indian market. Earlier in January 2023, BMW also took the BMW 4X off the shelf. It was introduced in March last year. BMW X4 has two trims – xDrive30i and xDrive30d powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 3.0-litre diesel engine, respectively. The former is claimed to deliver 248 BHP and 350 Nm, while the latter offers 282 BHP and 650 Nm torque. Positioned between X3 and X5, the SUV is offered in Silver Shadow, Black Shadow and 50 Jahre M Editions.