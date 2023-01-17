BMW X7 facelift debuts in India, price starts at 1.22 crore

BMW X7 facelift debuts in India, price starts at ₹1.22 crore2 min read . 02:18 PM IST
- BMW X7 facelift features include a 14-colour ambient light bar, four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and head-up display.
Luxury car maker BMW has launched the X7 facelift model in India. BMW X7 facelift comes with a starting price of ₹1.22 crore for the xDrive40i petrol model. While the diesel version costs ₹1.25 crore. Both variants of the luxury car come with M Sport package as standard. The facelift model of BMW X7 facelift gets an updated engine, a revised cabin and a reprofiled front end.
Bookings of the BMW X7 facelift have already started at BMW dealerships across the country starting today. Deliveries of the car are expected to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
BMW X7 facelift SUV comes powered by a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine for X7 xDrive40i and xDrive40d, respectively. The petrol engine is capable of producing a total output of 381 hp and 520nm peak torque, thanks to the mild-hybrid system. The SUV can jump from 0 to 100kmph in 5.8 seconds.
The diesel engine, on the other hand, is said to offer 340hp power output and 700Nm peak torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 5.9 seconds. Both petrol and diesel engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It also feature an all-wheel drive system along with adaptive air suspension and electronically controlled dampers as standard.
The X7 facelift model gets a redesigned front end with split-end headlight setup and cascade lighting within the kidney grille. The luxury SUV has LED DRLs near the bonet line. There are silver trims on the front and rear bumper. It sits in 20-inch alloy wheels as standard.
Inside, the SUV feature a revamped instrument cluster with slim air vents and new selector lever. The 14.9-inch infotainment screen is curved and runs on the latest iDrive 8 software. Other features on the BMW X7 facelift includes a 14-colour ambient light bar, four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof and head-up display. It also gets ventilated and heated front seats with a voice assistant system and updated ADAS technology.
