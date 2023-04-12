Home / Auto News / BMW XM 50e teased as the eco-friendly addition to the super SUV lineup
Back

BMW XM 50e teased as the eco-friendly addition to the super SUV lineup

2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint
According to BMW, the XM 50e will be capable of traveling between 76-84 km on a fully charged battery. Premium
  • The luxury carmaker has indicated that the BMW XM 50e, the most affordable version of the XM lineup, will also make its debut at the Auto Shanghai 2023 alongside the highly anticipated BMW XM Label Red.

BMW is set to unveil its latest addition to the XM lineup, the XM Label Red, at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2023 in China, and it promises to be an exciting release. Even more thrilling is the news that a new variant, the BMW XM 50e, will also be joining the super SUV lineup as the entry-level version. The SUV has already been teased online, and fans are eagerly awaiting its official release.

A teaser video released by the automaker showcases the car painted in a BMW Individual Yellow colour with a contrasting black theme at the centre of the front profile, on the wheels, wheel arches, and side skirts. The video hints at an expressive exterior for the upcoming SUV, although there is little else known about its exterior. The interior is expected to feature an all-black theme with contrasting trims. Overall, the 37-second teaser video offers a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming BMW XM 50e.

While official details about the powertrain of the upcoming BMW XM 50e have not been released, as an entry-level variant of the XM lineup, it is speculated to be equipped with a six-cylinder inline engine that comes with hybrid support. However, BMW has not confirmed this. One detail that has been disclosed is the range of pure electric energy that the car can achieve.

According to BMW, the XM 50e will be capable of traveling between 76-84 km on a fully charged battery. There are rumors suggesting that the SUV may share its powertrain with the M760e, which would mean it would be equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six engine capable of producing 375 horsepower and 519 Nm of torque. It is likely that this engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

 

 

