BMW XM 50e teased as the eco-friendly addition to the super SUV lineup

BMW XM 50e teased as the eco-friendly addition to the super SUV lineup2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 04:55 PM IST
- The luxury carmaker has indicated that the BMW XM 50e, the most affordable version of the XM lineup, will also make its debut at the Auto Shanghai 2023 alongside the highly anticipated BMW XM Label Red.
BMW is set to unveil its latest addition to the XM lineup, the XM Label Red, at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2023 in China, and it promises to be an exciting release. Even more thrilling is the news that a new variant, the BMW XM 50e, will also be joining the super SUV lineup as the entry-level version. The SUV has already been teased online, and fans are eagerly awaiting its official release.
