BMW XM, a flagship SUV launched in India: Check price, features and more

BMW has launched its flagship BMW XM in India. The SUV is the second standalone product under the M brand after the M1 that was launched in 1978 and it has been priced at ₹2.60 crore (ex-showroom). Notably, the X will be the first SUV to come from the M series with plug-in hybrid technology.
In terms of the powertrain, the BMW XM is powered by a 4.4-litre petrol engine which is twin-turbocharged. It produces 644 bhp of max power and a peak torque of 800 Nm. Its engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and it is also a plug-in hybrid system on offer. The battery pack has a capacity of 25.7 kWh and it enables the SUV to run on pure electric power for 88 km.
The automaker claims that the battery can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC fast charger and the top speed of the XM SUV is limited to 250 kmph. In case of the driver opts for M Driver’s Package then the top speed can reach to- 270 kmph. Moreover, it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds.
Speaking of looks, the SUV from BMW gets an illuminated BMW M kidney grille, twin LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and larger air intakes. The L-shaped tail lamps also come with LED elements for illumination. Its tailpipes are hexagonal shaped and are vertically stacked. It runs on 22-inch alloy wheels and a driver can also opt for 23-inch alloy wheels which come with night gold accents. The automaker is also offering M Sports Brakes with black calipers. These calipers can be finished in blue or red on demand.
For interiors, the XM comes finished in Coffee Brown Vintage leather for the upper sections of the instrument panel and door trim panels in soft Napp leather. The infotainment system of the XM comes connected to a Bower and Wilkins Diamond Surround System with 20 speakers and a 1,475W amplifier. It also gets a four-zone climate control, a hand-free tailgate and more.
