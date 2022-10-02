BMW XM breaks cover: Details on 735hp SUV

BMW, a German luxury automaker, has unveiled its much-awaited M performance SUV XM, which comes with a sharp and angular design. This SUV is baked on the aggressively designed Concept XM which was unveiled in November 2021. Interestingly, the production version of the SUV closely follows the concept car. The edgy SUV comes with an exclusive plug-in hybrid powertrain which is the first in a standalone M model since the original M1 was discontinued in 1981.

