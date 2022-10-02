BMW XM breaks cover: Details on 735hp SUV

The BMW XM is much bolder and aggressive in the front profile. The large, angular,sharp kidney grilles come flanked by split headlamps which are signature BMW. They resemble the new 7-series and X7 facelift.
BMW, a German luxury automaker, has unveiled its much-awaited M performance SUV XM, which comes with a sharp and angular design. This SUV is baked on the aggressively designed Concept XM which was unveiled in November 2021. Interestingly, the production version of the SUV closely follows the concept car. The edgy SUV comes with an exclusive plug-in hybrid powertrain which is the first in a standalone M model since the original M1 was discontinued in 1981.
BMW XM: Design details
The BMW XM is much bolder and aggressive in the front profile. The large, angular,sharp kidney grilles come flanked by split headlamps which are signature BMW. They resemble the new 7-series and X7 facelift. It is positioned above the X5 M and X6 M competition and the X7 M60i. This car is bigger in size compared to the BMW M division’s other cars.
The SUV comes with two roundels at the back as a throwback to the M1, but the similarities end there only. Like other fully fledged M performance cars, the BMW XM also comes with a quad exhaust system. The stacked tips add sportiness to it. The wide LED tail lights complement the masculine structure and flank a prominent XM badge with gold contour.
BMW XM: Design Powertrain
The BMW XM stands out on technology and powertrain front as well. The first M product with a PHEV setup comes with a charging port on the left-front fender, similar to the next-generation M5. Under the hood, this BMW SUV comes with installed new S68 engine, a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 with mild hybrid tech.
On its own, the internal combustion engine is good enough to churn out 483 hp of peak at 5400 rpm and 650 Nm of maximum torque from just 1,600 rpm. The electric motor itself is good to kick out 194 hp of power and 280 of torque. Combined, the XM offers 644 hp power and 800 Nm of massive torque. Transmission duty is done by an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The BMW XM can accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in just 4.1 seconds. It takes 4.3 seconds to reach 100 kmph from a standstill position.