BMW XM Label Red, brand’s most powerful car unveiled: All details here

BMW, the German luxury automaker, has given the first official look of the BMW XM Red label as the diwali gift. This supercar is slated to go on sale next year. Interestingly, the upcoming BMW XM Label Red will be the most powerful car ever from the German luxury automobile brand. The automaker debuted the BMW XM back in September this year. The new trim is based on the SUV and it has been teased online through an Instagram post from the official handle of the BMW M, the car brand’s performance wing.
However, despite the eraser image providing us a sneak peek of the German automobile, there are still many details hidden under the wraps about the changes made over and above the standard BMW XM. The BMW XM already comes as the first standalone M division car and it is a stout performer. The upcoming Label Red variant of the XM SUV is expected to come churning out 738 hp of peak power and 1,000 Nm of maximum torque, which is more than what the standard XM promised during its debut.
Talking about the powertrain, the power source for the BMW XM Label Red would be a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine paired with a single electric motor. In the standard trim, this same hybrid powertrain churns out 644 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.
The luxury performance SUV has a distinctive exterior appearance compared to the standard version when it comes to the design. It gets a red rim around the front grille, the windows and on the wheels as well. The eraser photo also shows the car with a red XM badge on the grille. Adding more distinctiveness to the SUV. It is expected that the SUV will have significant mechanical upgrades on the suspension and braking systems as well.
However, the automaker is yet to reveal the details of what would be the changes in the upcoming XM Label Red model.
