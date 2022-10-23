BMW XM Label Red, brand’s most powerful car unveiled: All details here

BMW, the German luxury automaker, has given the first official look of the BMW XM Red label as the diwali gift. This supercar is slated to go on sale next year. Interestingly, the upcoming BMW XM Label Red will be the most powerful car ever from the German luxury automobile brand. The automaker debuted the BMW XM back in September this year. The new trim is based on the SUV and it has been teased online through an Instagram post from the official handle of the BMW M, the car brand’s performance wing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}