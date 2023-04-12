BMW XM Label Red breaks cover as the most powerful road going car from automaker

The highly anticipated BMW XM Label Red, an upgraded version of the XM high-performance SUV, has finally been unveiled. Boasting the title of BMW's most powerful road car ever produced, the XM Label Red takes luxury SUVs from the Bavarian auto manufacturer's M performance division to new heights with its impressive performance capabilities.

While the XM model had already demonstrated what a large SUV could do, the XM Label Red takes things up a notch with its sizzling hot performance. Car enthusiasts can catch a glimpse of this masterpiece at its public debut at the Auto Shanghai 2023 event in China next week.

For those curious about the BMW XM Label Red's capabilities, it is worth noting that the standard BMW XM can generate up to 644 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque. However, the XM Label Red takes things up a notch by delivering an impressive 738 hp of peak power and a mammoth 1,000 Nm of maximum torque.

These impressive specs are achieved through a newly developed 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbo engine paired with an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The internal combustion engine is an upgraded version of the S68 power mill. Additionally, the XM Label Red features BMW's renowned xDrive all-wheel drive system.

It is worth noting that the internal combustion engine in the XM Label Red can generate 577 hp of peak power and 750 Nm of maximum torque, which is a significant improvement over the standard XM's output of 483 hp and 650 Nm.

Meanwhile, the electric motor produces 194 hp of peak power and 279 Nm of maximum torque, which is identical to the standard XM. As a result, the XM Label Red's hybrid powertrain produces significantly more power and torque than the regular version, making it an even more impressive machine.

Although the BMW XM Label Red is designed for high-performance on asphalt, it's also built to tackle the toughest of dunes. Thanks to its Sand mode, the XM Label Red is up for the challenge of conquering dunes.

According to BMW, the car can go from 0 to 96 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 250 kmph. For those looking to go even faster, the optional M Driver's Package can push the XM Label Red to a top speed of 282 kmph, making it 11 kmph faster than the standard XM with the optional performance kit. These impressive figures make the XM Label Red a truly remarkable machine, capable of delivering an exhilarating driving experience on any terrain.