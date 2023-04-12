BMW XM Label Red breaks cover as the most powerful road going car from automaker

BMW XM Label Red breaks cover as the most powerful road going car from automaker2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:16 PM IST
- For those curious about the BMW XM Label Red's capabilities, it is worth noting that the standard BMW XM can generate up to 644 hp of peak power and 800 Nm of maximum torque.
The highly anticipated BMW XM Label Red, an upgraded version of the XM high-performance SUV, has finally been unveiled. Boasting the title of BMW's most powerful road car ever produced, the XM Label Red takes luxury SUVs from the Bavarian auto manufacturer's M performance division to new heights with its impressive performance capabilities.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×