BMW XM Label Red breaks cover as the most powerful road going car from automaker

According to BMW, the car can go from 0 to 96 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, and has a top speed of 250 kmph. For those looking to go even faster, the optional M Driver's Package can push the XM Label Red to a top speed of 282 kmph, making it 11 kmph faster than the standard XM with the optional performance kit. These impressive figures make the XM Label Red a truly remarkable machine, capable of delivering an exhilarating driving experience on any terrain.