BMW XM production-spec images leaked: What to expect

In comparison with the concept XM, the leaked patent images of the BMW vehicle reflects a smaller kidney grille, with LED Daytime Running Lamps and headlamp setup previously seen on the all new 7 series.
BMW XM production-specific images have been leaked. These images reveal that there can be minor styling changes, distinctive and angular design from the BMW’s M concept of the XM SUV which was showcased in November 2021. The XM is expected to be sold as an M car. It can be the only car before this to claim that exclusivity of the M1 supercar of 1978.
In comparison with the concept XM, the leaked patent images of the BMW vehicle reflects a smaller kidney grille, with LED Daytime Running Lamps and headlamp setup previously seen on the all new 7 series. These images also show a new central intake below the front grille with a prominent sensor for the SUV’s high-tech driver assistance systems. Other highlights also include the reprofiled air curtains and fender flares at the front and traditional door handles as well as thicker pillars towards the side.
The German automaker has confirmed that it will offer optional 23-inch M-spec alloy wheels on the production-spec XM. In comparison with the concept, these images show a repositioned stacked quad exhaust system and redesigned tail-lights at the back. Moreover, the images also reveal the reprofiled bumper and diffuser, while retaining the angular rear window.
The production-spec BMW XM would use a plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s designed around its new 4.4-litre V8 engine that is expected to be paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This would further allow the XM to produce a combined power output of 650hp and 800Nm of torque which will drive all four wheels via the M xDrive system.
BMW is expected to introduce a more powerful variant of the production XM that will put out 750hp and 1,000 Nm as seen on the concept version. As a plug0in hybrid, the production ready BMW XM would have an electric-only range of 80 kilometres as per the WLTP cycle. It would also be equipped with adaptive suspension and a new electromechanical roll establishing system with 48-volt technology.
To recall, BMW India announced the launch of its X7 SUV, a new and exclusive trim that will be offered only with the 40i M Sport variant. This SUV has been priced at ₹1.2 Crores (ex-showroom) and the automaker would bring only 10 units of the X7 40i M Sports Jahre M Edition to India.
