BMW XM to launch tomorrow in India: What we know so far

BMW India is all set to launch its BMW XM tomorrow here in India. The German automaker claims the upcoming BMW XM to be its most powerful model ever built. Moreover, it will be the first PHEV model from the luxury carmaker’s M division. The company entered production in the Spartansburg plant in the US after it revealed the car in September this year. The SUv is likely to be priced between ₹1-1.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}