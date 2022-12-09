BMW XM to launch tomorrow in India: What we know so far

BMW India is all set to launch its BMW XM tomorrow here in India. The German automaker claims the upcoming BMW XM to be its most powerful model ever built. Moreover, it will be the first PHEV model from the luxury carmaker’s M division. The company entered production in the Spartansburg plant in the US after it revealed the car in September this year. The SUv is likely to be priced between ₹1-1.5 crore (ex-showroom) in India.
The BMW XM comes with a bold look. It gets LED split headlamps, an illuminated kidney shape front grille, large 23-inch sporty alloy wheels, a vertically stacked quad-tip exhaust sitting in the rear diffuser along with other features. Moreover, the cabin of the SUV also gets sporting design elements.
Speaking of the interiors, the carbon of BMW XM gets an all-blue interior theme which makes it look premium and sporty. The SUV gets a curved digital dominating the dashboard is the key USP of the cabin. The curved display combines the touchscreen infotainment system as well as the fully digital instrument cluster as well. Interestingly, the carbon of BMW XM includes an iDrive 8 system, a Heads-Up Display (HUD) and a 1,500-watt Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The cabin features M-multifunction front seats and various Alcantara and carbon fiber elements on the seats and dashboard, along with the door trims.
The BMW XM gets a plug-in hybrid powertrain which includes a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a 25.7 kWh battery pack. Its PHEV powertrain produces 653 bhp peak power and 800 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all four wheels. Moreover, the SUV is claimed to sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. According to the German company, the XM can run in EV-only mode for up to 88 km at a top speed of 140 kmph.
