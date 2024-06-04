BMW's latest 1 Series teaser hints at high-performance variants and sleek design. Will it debut in India?
BMW AG has unveiled a teaser for the new 1 Series hatchback, expected to debut in July. The updated model will feature a redesigned exterior, digital instrument cluster, and updated interior. The luxury hatchback will continue to share its underpinnings with other BMW and MINI models.
In a thrilling move, the German luxury automaker, BMW AG, has unveiled a tantalizing teaser for its upcoming 1 Series hatchback, set to make its global debut in the coming months. The latest iteration of the iconic 1 Series is poised to boast a host of significant updates, including a high-performance variant that will arrive hot off the production line, reported HT Auto.