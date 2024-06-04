In a thrilling move, the German luxury automaker, BMW AG, has unveiled a tantalizing teaser for its upcoming 1 Series hatchback, set to make its global debut in the coming months. The latest iteration of the iconic 1 Series is poised to boast a host of significant updates, including a high-performance variant that will arrive hot off the production line, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the publication, the 2025 BMW 1 Series will be a substantially revamped version of the existing F40 model, rather than a completely new offering. Dubbed the F70 internally, the new '1' will retain its five-door body style, with a redesigned silhouette that hints at fresh front and rear bumpers, as well as novel LED daytime running lights. Previous spy shots have also hinted at more prominent side skirts, a discreet rear spoiler, and quad exhaust tips on the vehicle.

The cabin of the new 1 Series is expected to mirror the sleek designs found in newer BMW models. Drivers can expect to be greeted by a fully digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, as well as updated seats, materials, and upholstery. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, the 2025 BMW 1 Series will continue to share its underpinnings with the BMW X1 and X2, as well as the MINI Cooper and Countryman models. The luxury hatchback has been front-wheel drive for some time now, departing from its predecessors' rear-wheel drive configuration. Power is expected to come from the familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine, producing 302 horsepower and 450 Nm of peak torque in the M135i xDrive trim.

The new 1 Series is scheduled to make its global debut in July, with more details on the various models set to be revealed at that time. For those who owned the previous generation 1 Series, which was briefly available in India, it is likely that this new model will not return to the market. As such, those who currently own an older example may want to hold on tight to their prized possessions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!