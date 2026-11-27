BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the updated M 1000 RR in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹59.90 lakh. The new litre-class superbike is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU), and sales are currently underway at BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide. The new model is fitted with the M Competition Package as standard, along with Blackstorm metallic paintwork and M graphics, according to a BMW Group India press release.

The BMW M 1000 RR is an updated version of the racing-specification BMW M. It features several enhancements to its engine, aerodynamics and electronics to boost its performance on the racetrack. Its revised 999 cc inline-four engine now produces 218 bhp, 6 hp more than the outgoing model. BMW Motorrad has also tweaked the motorcycle's chassis, aerodynamics and rider assistance systems.

BMW M 1000 RR: Engine and performance upgrades

View full Image View full Image BMW M 1000 RR.

The new superbike features an updated cylinder head with modified ports, a new combustion chamber and new titanium valves. Additionally, BMW has adjusted the cylinder-head flanges, header inlets and pre-silencer in the titanium exhaust system.

The motorcycle gets new M Winglets 3.0 made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). These are complemented by a new front fairing design that creates even more downforce and stability, especially during acceleration and high-speed riding.

Changes have also been made to the frame, such as a new engine mount on the left and updated flex properties around the steering head.

BMW M 1000 RR: New electronics and rider assistance features

View full Image View full Image New BMW M 1000 RR.

BMW Motorrad has equipped the new M 1000 RR with two new features: Slide Control and Brake Slide Assist. The Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) system is fitted with the steering-angle sensor for the first time, giving it separate Slip Control and Slide Control functions. These systems allow the rider to perform controlled acceleration slides on the racetrack.

Brake Slide Assist is used in conjunction with BMW Race ABS Pro to help prevent uncontrolled slides during braking. The bike is also equipped with a new Slick ABS Pro mode for the track.

Another addition is the M short-stroke throttle, which has a reduced rotation angle of 58 degrees. This makes it easier for riders to get to full power with less wrist motion.

BMW M 1000 RR: M Competition package and warranty The M Competition Package comes standard with the motorcycle. It includes M Carbon wheels, additional carbon-fibre parts, a lightweight M footrest system (saving 220g), a DLC-coated M Endurance chain and a milled, anodised swingarm pivot point. Buyers also receive an activation code for the M GPS Laptrigger.