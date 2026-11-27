BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the updated M 1000 RR in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹59.90 lakh. The new litre-class superbike is being imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU), and sales are currently underway at BMW Motorrad dealerships nationwide. The new model is fitted with the M Competition Package as standard, along with Blackstorm metallic paintwork and M graphics, according to a BMW Group India press release.

The BMW M 1000 RR is an updated version of the racing-specification BMW M. It features several enhancements to its engine, aerodynamics and electronics to boost its performance on the racetrack. Its revised 999 cc inline-four engine now produces 218 bhp, 6 hp more than the outgoing model. BMW Motorrad has also tweaked the motorcycle's chassis, aerodynamics and rider assistance systems.

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BMW M 1000 RR: Engine and performance upgrades

BMW M 1000 RR.

The new superbike features an updated cylinder head with modified ports, a new combustion chamber and new titanium valves. Additionally, BMW has adjusted the cylinder-head flanges, header inlets and pre-silencer in the titanium exhaust system.

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The motorcycle gets new M Winglets 3.0 made from carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). These are complemented by a new front fairing design that creates even more downforce and stability, especially during acceleration and high-speed riding.

Changes have also been made to the frame, such as a new engine mount on the left and updated flex properties around the steering head.

BMW M 1000 RR: New electronics and rider assistance features

New BMW M 1000 RR.

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BMW Motorrad has equipped the new M 1000 RR with two new features: Slide Control and Brake Slide Assist. The Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) system is fitted with the steering-angle sensor for the first time, giving it separate Slip Control and Slide Control functions. These systems allow the rider to perform controlled acceleration slides on the racetrack.

Brake Slide Assist is used in conjunction with BMW Race ABS Pro to help prevent uncontrolled slides during braking. The bike is also equipped with a new Slick ABS Pro mode for the track.

Another addition is the M short-stroke throttle, which has a reduced rotation angle of 58 degrees. This makes it easier for riders to get to full power with less wrist motion.

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BMW M 1000 RR: M Competition package and warranty The M Competition Package comes standard with the motorcycle. It includes M Carbon wheels, additional carbon-fibre parts, a lightweight M footrest system (saving 220g), a DLC-coated M Endurance chain and a milled, anodised swingarm pivot point. Buyers also receive an activation code for the M GPS Laptrigger.

The superbike comes with a three-year, unlimited kilometre warranty, which can be extended up to the fourth and fifth years. It also includes 24×7 roadside assistance.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.