Subscribe

⁠Booked a Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Key genuine accessories to buy along with it

If you have booked the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for it, here is a comprehensive list.

Mainak Das
Updated27 Mar 2026, 12:29 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories that can give the sedan a distinct look, as well as add enhanced comfort and convenience for the occupants, while also adding more protection to the car.
Personalised Offers on
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories that can give the sedan a distinct look, as well as add enhanced comfort and convenience for the occupants, while also adding more protection to the car.
AI Quick Read

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the bestselling cars in India. The sub-compact sedan continues to hold a strong footprint in the Indian passenger vehicle market, despite the ever-mounting pressure from SUVs and crossovers. The sedan is not only popular among private buyers, but among the fleet operators too, because of its cost-effective proposition.

The compact design, upmarket features, top-notch safety rating, and efficient powertrain - altogether have ramped up the appeal of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, in its stock version, comes quite stylish and appealing. However, Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories that can give the sedan a distinct look, as well as add enhanced comfort and convenience for the occupants, while also adding more protection to the car.

Advertisement

(Also read: Planning to buy the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire? How much monthly EMI to pay?)

If you have booked the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for it, check the comprehensive list of key genuine kits you can buy from the automaker.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Genuine accessories to buy

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorPriceInteriorPriceSafetyPrice
Machined alloy wheel 7,365 - 7,928Seat cover 8,190 - 8,790Rear parking camera 5,390 - 12,990
Underbody spoiler 3,779 - 4,517Door sill guard 691 - 7,835Rear parking sensors 4,290
Body cover 1,480 - 1,843Floor mats 1,158 - 5,079Front parking sensors 7,990
Body side moulding 912 - 2,756Styling kit 5,061 - 6,720Fog lamp 4,471 - 7,181
Door visor 912 - 2,604
Rear windshield spoiler 1,557

The abovementioned genuine accessories can be purchased for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire from the automaker's online store or from the authorised dealerships as well.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeAuto News⁠Booked a Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Key genuine accessories to buy along with it
Read Next Story