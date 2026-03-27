⁠Booked a Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Key genuine accessories to buy along with it

Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the bestselling cars in India. The sub-compact sedan continues to hold a strong footprint in the Indian passenger vehicle market, despite the ever-mounting pressure from SUVs and crossovers. The sedan is not only popular among private buyers, but among the fleet operators too, because of its cost-effective proposition.

The compact design, upmarket features, top-notch safety rating, and efficient powertrain - altogether have ramped up the appeal of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire, in its stock version, comes quite stylish and appealing. However, Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories that can give the sedan a distinct look, as well as add enhanced comfort and convenience for the occupants, while also adding more protection to the car.

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If you have booked the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for it, check the comprehensive list of key genuine kits you can buy from the automaker.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Genuine accessories to buy

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Genuine accessories to buy Exterior Price Interior Price Safety Price Machined alloy wheel ₹ 7,365 - ₹ 7,928 Seat cover ₹ 8,190 - ₹ 8,790 Rear parking camera ₹ 5,390 - ₹ 12,990 Underbody spoiler ₹ 3,779 - ₹ 4,517 Door sill guard ₹ 691 - ₹ 7,835 Rear parking sensors ₹ 4,290 Body cover ₹ 1,480 - ₹ 1,843 Floor mats ₹ 1,158 - ₹ 5,079 Front parking sensors ₹ 7,990 Body side moulding ₹ 912 - ₹ 2,756 Styling kit ₹ 5,061 - ₹ 6,720 Fog lamp ₹ 4,471 - ₹ 7,181 Door visor ₹ 912 - ₹ 2,604 Rear windshield spoiler ₹ 1,557

The abovementioned genuine accessories can be purchased for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire from the automaker's online store or from the authorised dealerships as well.