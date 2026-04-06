Booked Hero Mavrick 440? Genuine accessories you can buy

Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Mavrick 440 in India, as one of the premium roadster motorcycles from the brand. This motorcycle is built on the same chassis as the Harley-Davidson X440, which is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic company. The Harley-Davidson X440 is designed, developed, manufactured and sold in association with Hero MotoCorp. Following the launch of this motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp introduced its Mavrick 440, which shares the same engine and other key components.

Sold as a premium motorcycle, the Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440 cc air/oil-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 27 bhp peak power and 36 Nm of maximum torque. The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced between ₹213,207 and ₹239,924 (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the Hero Mavrick 440 and wondering about the genuine accessories to kit it up in an attempt to give it a distinct look, here are the key genuine accessories on offer from Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Mavrick 440: Genuine accessories you can buy

Hero Mavrick 440: Genuine accessories to buy Accessories Price Smart intercom H30 helmet device ₹ 10,999 Matt Black windscreen kit ₹ 626 Bar end mirror kit ₹ 2,010 Handle holder riser kit ₹ 295 Grip throtle ₹ 405 Body cover ₹ 999 Fog lamp kit ₹ 4,019 Backrest kit ₹ 1,806 Bluetooth & navigation H1 helmet device ₹ 2,499