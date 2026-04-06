Booked Hero Mavrick 440? Genuine accessories you can buy

Hero MotoCorp offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Hero Mavrick 440.

Mainak Das
Published6 Apr 2026, 08:04 AM IST
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Hero MotoCorp offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Hero Mavrick 440.
Hero MotoCorp offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Hero Mavrick 440.
Personalised Offers on
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero MotoCorp launched the Hero Mavrick 440 in India, as one of the premium roadster motorcycles from the brand. This motorcycle is built on the same chassis as the Harley-Davidson X440, which is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic company. The Harley-Davidson X440 is designed, developed, manufactured and sold in association with Hero MotoCorp. Following the launch of this motorcycle, Hero MotoCorp introduced its Mavrick 440, which shares the same engine and other key components.

Sold as a premium motorcycle, the Hero Mavrick 440 is powered by a 440 cc air/oil-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 27 bhp peak power and 36 Nm of maximum torque. The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced between 213,207 and 239,924 (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy the Hero Mavrick 440 and wondering about the genuine accessories to kit it up in an attempt to give it a distinct look, here are the key genuine accessories on offer from Hero MotoCorp.

Hero Mavrick 440: Genuine accessories you can buy

Hero Mavrick 440: Genuine accessories to buy
AccessoriesPrice
Smart intercom H30 helmet device 10,999
Matt Black windscreen kit 626
Bar end mirror kit 2,010
Handle holder riser kit 295
Grip throtle 405
Body cover 999
Fog lamp kit 4,019
Backrest kit 1,806
Bluetooth & navigation H1 helmet device 2,499

Hero MotoCorp offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Hero Mavrick 440 motorcycle. These accessories come priced between 295 and 10,999, depending on the accessories. Some of these accessories are meant to add visual styling, while others are meant to enhance comfort and convenience for the riders. Some accessories are meant to add more protection to the motorcycle. Overall, a majority of these genuine kits are targeted to enhance the functionality of the motorcycle.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

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