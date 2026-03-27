Booked Royal Enfield Bear 650? How much monthly EMI buyers have to pay?

If you are planning to buy Royal Enfield Bear 650, and wondering about the monthly EMI, here is a complete calculation for you.

Mainak Das
Updated27 Mar 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Revolt Motors RV400
₹ 1.4 Lakhs Onwards
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy 450x
₹ 1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>375,393 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants.
The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between ₹375,393 and ₹397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants.
Personalised Offers on
Royal Enfield Bear 650

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a scrambler-style motorcycle launched in late 2024. The motorcycle arrived as a key part of Royal Enfield's ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian bigger-engine-powered motorcycle market. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is based on the Interceptor 650 platform. It is powered by the tried and tested 648 cc parallel-twin engine that works onboard the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, the first 650 cc twins of the OEM. However, in the Bear 650, the engine is tuned for more torque.

The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin, four-stroke engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 47 bhp peak power and 56.5 Nm of maximum torque. Some of the key USPs of the motorcycle are its scrambler styling with a single, sporty exhaust system, USD front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and a 13.7-litre fuel tank, among others.

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between 375,393 and 397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bear 650 and wondering about the monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for it.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: How much EMI to pay per month?

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
397,538 397,5389.5%12 months 34,858 20,752
24 months 18,253 40,528
36 months 12,734 60,897

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Bear 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is 397,538 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

According to this calculation, the monthly EMI to own a Royal Enfield Bear 650 will range between 34,858 and 12,734, depending on the repayment tenure you select. However, the longer the period of time you select, the higher the total interest you have to bear. Also, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on the down payment, amount of loan, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeAuto NewsBooked Royal Enfield Bear 650? How much monthly EMI buyers have to pay?
More