Booked Royal Enfield Bear 650? How much monthly EMI buyers have to pay?

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a scrambler-style motorcycle launched in late 2024. The motorcycle arrived as a key part of Royal Enfield's ambition to grab a sizeable chunk of the Indian bigger-engine-powered motorcycle market. The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is based on the Interceptor 650 platform. It is powered by the tried and tested 648 cc parallel-twin engine that works onboard the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, the first 650 cc twins of the OEM. However, in the Bear 650, the engine is tuned for more torque.

The 648 cc air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin, four-stroke engine is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine churns out 47 bhp peak power and 56.5 Nm of maximum torque. Some of the key USPs of the motorcycle are its scrambler styling with a single, sporty exhaust system, USD front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and a 13.7-litre fuel tank, among others.

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is priced between ₹375,393 and ₹397,538 (ex-showroom), depending on different colour variants. If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bear 650 and wondering about the monthly EMI that you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for it.

Royal Enfield Bear 650: How much EMI to pay per month?

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 397,538 ₹ 397,538 9.5% 12 months ₹ 34,858 ₹ 20,752 24 months ₹ 18,253 ₹ 40,528 36 months ₹ 12,734 ₹ 60,897

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Bear 650, we have considered the top-end pricing of the motorcycle, which is ₹397,538 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.