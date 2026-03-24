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⁠Booked Tata Altroz? Here’s your complete monthly EMI calculation

If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation.

Mainak Das
Published24 Mar 2026, 10:02 AM IST
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The Tata Altroz comes priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>630,390 and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,51,190 (ex-showroom).
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The Tata Altroz comes priced between ₹630,390 and ₹10,51,190 (ex-showroom).
AI Quick Read

Tata Altroz is one of the most popular and bestselling cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Tata Altroz is positioned in the premium hatchback segment, where Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are two of the key rivals. The Tata Altroz comes with an eye-catching design, but the key USP of this premium hatchback is the safety quotient it promises. Keeping pace with Tata Motors' trend, the Altroz is rated as one of India's safest hatchbacks, holding a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across all variants, including CNG.

The Tata Altroz comes priced between 630,390 and 10,51,190 (ex-showroom). The hatchback received a significant update in the recent past, which ramped up its visual appeal.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation.

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Tata Altroz: How much EMI to pay per month?

Tata Altroz: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Tata Altroz Accomplished Plus S DCA Petrol 10,51,190 10,51,1909.5%24 months 48,265 107,167
36 months 33,673 161,028
48 months 26,409 216,451
60 months 22,077 273,427

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Altroz, we have considered the top-end pricing of the car, which is 10,51,190 (ex-showroom), for the Accomplished Plus S DCA petrol variant. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to this calculation, if the buyers opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 48,265, while for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will stand at 33,673. In the case of a 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be 22,077.

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About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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