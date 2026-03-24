⁠Booked Tata Altroz? Here’s your complete monthly EMI calculation

Tata Altroz is one of the most popular and bestselling cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Tata Altroz is positioned in the premium hatchback segment, where Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 are two of the key rivals. The Tata Altroz comes with an eye-catching design, but the key USP of this premium hatchback is the safety quotient it promises. Keeping pace with Tata Motors' trend, the Altroz is rated as one of India's safest hatchbacks, holding a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating across all variants, including CNG.

The Tata Altroz comes priced between ₹630,390 and ₹10,51,190 (ex-showroom). The hatchback received a significant update in the recent past, which ramped up its visual appeal.

If you are planning to buy the Tata Altroz and wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI calculation.

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Tata Altroz: How much EMI to pay per month?

Tata Altroz: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Tata Altroz Accomplished Plus S DCA Petrol ₹ 10,51,190 ₹ 10,51,190 9.5% 24 months ₹ 48,265 ₹ 107,167 36 months ₹ 33,673 ₹ 161,028 48 months ₹ 26,409 ₹ 216,451 60 months ₹ 22,077 ₹ 273,427

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Altroz, we have considered the top-end pricing of the car, which is ₹10,51,190 (ex-showroom), for the Accomplished Plus S DCA petrol variant. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to this calculation, if the buyers opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹48,265, while for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will stand at ₹33,673. In the case of a 60-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI will be ₹22,077.

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