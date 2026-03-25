⁠Booked Tata Tigor? How much EMI to pay every month?

If you are planning to buy a Tata Tigor, and wondering about the monthly EMI you need to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive math, calculating your EMI amount.

Mainak Das
Updated25 Mar 2026, 07:09 AM IST
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Tata Tigor is one of the few sub-compact sedans in India, competing with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze.
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Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor is one of the few sub-compact sedans in India, competing with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze.

The sub-compact sedan segment in the Indian market is a popular category, which is under immense pressure owing to the ever-increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers. Currently, this segment has four models from Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai and Tata Motors. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire leads the segment, with the Honda Amaze being the second-best-selling product in this space. However, with a host of USPs, the Tata Tigor is another key product in this category.

The Tata Tigor shares the same architecture as the Tata Tiago. It comes with a compact design, which is practical for consumers who mostly drive in the city. Adding more appeal to it are the upmarket features inside, a four-star Global NCAP safety rating, and the wide range of powertrain combinations, including the unique CNG-AMT technology.

The Tata Tigor is priced between 548,990 and 873,690 (ex-showroom). The top-end trim of the sedan is the XZA+ CNG, which comes with a CNG-AMT combination. If you have been planning to buy the Tata Tigor and the top-end trim is what you have selected, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI you need to pay every month.

Tata Tigor: How much EMI to pay every month?

Tata Tigor: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Tata Tigor XZA+ CNG 873,690 873,6909.5%24 months 40,115 89,071
36 months 27,987 133,837
48 months 21,950 179,902
60 months 18,349 227,257

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Tigor, we have considered the top-end pricing of the car, which is 973,690 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.

According to the calculation, if you are planning to opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 40,115. In the case of a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 27,987, which will be reduced to 21,950 and 18,349 in the case of 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, respectively.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.

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