⁠Booked Tata Tigor? How much EMI to pay every month?

The sub-compact sedan segment in the Indian market is a popular category, which is under immense pressure owing to the ever-increasing popularity of SUVs and crossovers. Currently, this segment has four models from Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai and Tata Motors. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire leads the segment, with the Honda Amaze being the second-best-selling product in this space. However, with a host of USPs, the Tata Tigor is another key product in this category.

The Tata Tigor shares the same architecture as the Tata Tiago. It comes with a compact design, which is practical for consumers who mostly drive in the city. Adding more appeal to it are the upmarket features inside, a four-star Global NCAP safety rating, and the wide range of powertrain combinations, including the unique CNG-AMT technology.

The Tata Tigor is priced between ₹548,990 and ₹873,690 (ex-showroom). The top-end trim of the sedan is the XZA+ CNG, which comes with a CNG-AMT combination. If you have been planning to buy the Tata Tigor and the top-end trim is what you have selected, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI you need to pay every month.

Tata Tigor: How much EMI to pay every month?

Tata Tigor: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Tata Tigor XZA+ CNG ₹ 873,690 ₹ 873,690 9.5% 24 months ₹ 40,115 ₹ 89,071 36 months ₹ 27,987 ₹ 133,837 48 months ₹ 21,950 ₹ 179,902 60 months ₹ 18,349 ₹ 227,257

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Tata Tigor, we have considered the top-end pricing of the car, which is ₹973,690 (ex-showroom). The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered was 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months.