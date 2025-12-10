Booking a Harley-Davidson X440 T? Top 5 facts buyers can't miss

Harley-Davidson X440 T is the latest motorcycle from the iconic brand in the Indian market. The Harley-Davidson X440 T has joined the X440 lineup as the new flagship motorcycle of the brand. Launched at a price of ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle comes with a visually distinctive appearance compared to others, but the powertrain and other mechanical components remains same as the rest of the motorcycles from the X440 series.

Harley-Davidson has always been a luxury motorcycle brand with its expensive range of products. However, since its collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and the launch of X440, the company has become mainstream and found a significant hike in the number of takers. Buoyed by the success, the company continued to launch new products under this range and the latest from that strategy is the X440 T.

If you are planning to buy the Harley-Davidson X440 T, here are the key facts you must not miss before buying the motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson X440 T: Price The Harley-Davidson X440 T is priced at ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the motorcycle has become the new flagship product of the brand. The rest of the lineup include X440 Vivid and X440 S, which have received price cut and come priced at ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.55 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Also, while launching the X440 T, the auto OEM has discontinued the erstwhile base variant of the lineup, X440 Denim. Bookings for the new X440 T has commenced from December 7.

Harley-Davidson X440 T: Key facts Price ₹ 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom) Colours Pearl Blue, Pearl Red, Pearl White, and Vivid Black. Engine 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine Transmission 6-speed gearbox Maximum power 27 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Maximum torque 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

Harley-Davidson X440 T: Colours The all-new Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in a single variant. It is available in four different colour choices, which are Pearl Blue, Pearl Red, Pearl White, and Vivid Black.

Harley-Davidson X440 T: How is it different? The Harley-Davidson X440 T is visually different from the rest of the motorcycles of the lineup. While the front profile of the new X440 T looks identical to the sibling, the rear profile is what makes it distinctive. The motorcycle comes with a reworked rear subframe and tail section, complemented by redesigned pillion seat and grab rails. Other distinctive features of the X440 T include bar-end mirrors.

Harley-Davidson X440 T: Notable features The Harley-Davidson X440 T gets key features like ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control, and switchable rear ABS. The motorcycle also comes with dual ride modes: Road and Rain. Apart from that, it gets a segment-first panic braking alert system, which triggers all the indicators to blink in case of emergency braking.