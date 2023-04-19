BMW X3 M40i xDrive is now up for bookings in India, BMW India announced. The SUV can be booked via BMW India website. Customers are required to pay a booking amount of ₹5 lakh to reserve the BMW X3 M40i xDrive .

The car is scheduled to be launched in India in May 2023.

Engineered by M, the premium SUV elevates the sporty, modern BMW X3 to the realm of M. It is equipped with numerous distinct M elements in the exterior and interior design.

Under the hood, BMW X3 M40i xDrive is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, a powerhouse charged with M genes. It is claimed to offer 355bhp power and 500 Nm peak torque.

At the front, the car has an aggressive bumper with larger vents. It sits on dual-tone alloy wheels.To further enhance the sporty appearance, customers can personalise their car with special M alloys.

Inside, the X3 M40i xDrive SUV is equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Engine on the SUV is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The car features BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system. BMW X3 M40i xDrive SUV is claimed by the company to jump from 0-100 km/h time in 4.9 seconds. It delivers a top speed of 250 km/h.

In a press release statement, BMW India said that deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Introduction of the first-ever BMW X3 M40i xDrive builds on the enormous success of M powered BMW M340i sedan and the growing popularity of exclusive M Editions in India, it further added. This new M interpretation of the BMW X3 takes the excitement a notch higher into the Sports Activity Vehicle range.