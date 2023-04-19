Bookings for BMW X3 M40i xDrive open in India. Details inside1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:47 PM IST
- BMW X3 M40i xDrive is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged 6-cylinder engine and is claimed to offer 355bhp power and 500 Nm peak torque.
BMW X3 M40i xDrive is now up for bookings in India, BMW India announced. The SUV can be booked via BMW India website. Customers are required to pay a booking amount of ₹5 lakh to reserve the BMW X3 M40i xDrive.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×