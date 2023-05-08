Hyundai India has started accepting bookings for the exter SUV. Those interested in owning the upcoming Hyundai car can pre book it by paying a token amount of ₹11,000. The micro SUV can be pre-booked via Hyundai dealerships across the country.

Hyundai Exter SUV can also be booked online via the auto manufacturer’s ‘Click to Buy’ platform. Hyundai has revealed that the micro SUV will come in 5 trim options – EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

Hyundai Exter will be equipped with 3 powertrain options - 1.2 l Kappa Petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) available with 5-speed manual transmission (5MT) and Smart Auto AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) and 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG engine equipped with 5-speed Manual transmission. The company claims that all powertrains are tuned to deliver consistent performance in diverse conditions and will ensure a delightful driving experience.

Commenting on commencement of bookings for Hyundai EXTER, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV - Hyundai EXTER. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’s position as a full range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai EXTER will provide unique and exciting experiences for new age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai EXTER is going to disrupt the segment while catering to versatile needs of our customers."

Hyundai Exter SUV will come in six single-tone and three dual-tone color options include Cosmic Blue and Ranger Khaki. The SUV’s design will be amplified with H-Signature LED DRLs, projector headlamps and sporty skid plate. It will have a unique Exter emblem on the front, highlighting the SUV’s bespoke appeal. The SUV’s façade features a prominent looking Parametric Front Grille that highlights this SUVs modern appeal.

The upcoming Hyundai SUV will come with Diamond Cut Alloy wheels housed in blacked out wheel arches & side sill.