Commenting on commencement of bookings for Hyundai EXTER, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for our latest new SUV - Hyundai EXTER. With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances HMI’s position as a full range SUV manufacturer. Considering the aspirations and lifestyle of Gen Z customers, Hyundai EXTER will provide unique and exciting experiences for new age customers. Packed with breakthrough technology and advanced features, Hyundai EXTER is going to disrupt the segment while catering to versatile needs of our customers."