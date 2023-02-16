Home / Auto News / Bookings for Tata Harrier with ADAS opened: All you need to know
Bookings for Tata Harrier with ADAS opened: All you need to know

2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 04:16 PM IST Livemint
Tata Motors has also updated the Harrier with a six-speed automatic transmission unit. (Tata Motors)Premium
Tata Motors has also updated the Harrier with a six-speed automatic transmission unit. (Tata Motors)

  • Bookings for the updated Tata Harrier are now open and the SUV continues to be offered in multiple colour options - Black, Blue, Tropical Mist, Red, White and Grey. Tata Harrier rivals XUV700, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos, among others.

Tata Harrier has become one of the strongest players in the mid-size SUV segment in India and has found many takers despite giving petrol engines a skip entirely. Interestingly, those who were waiting to book their Tata Harrier, their waiting time is over. Tata Motors has now opened bookings for Tata Harrier with ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance System and six-speed automatic transmission which was showcased at Auto Expo in January.

The new Tata Harrier now gets of a number of ADAS highlights which include Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning. The SUV continues to get six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and all-wheel disc brakes.

Moreover, Tata Motors has also updated the Harrier with a six-speed automatic transmission unit. Thus far, only a manual gearbox and a torque converter were available on the vehicle. The transmission comes mated to a Kryotec 170 Turbocharged BS6 phase 2 diesel engine which offers around 167 hp and 350 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the automobile manufacturer, has announced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with E20 compliant engines and RDE. The carmaker said that it is increasing its standard warranty of two years/75,000 kms to three years/1 lakh kms across the range.

According to Tata Motors, Altroz and Punch will offer low end drivability and provide smoother experience in lower gears. Moreover, the company believes that these models would also witness Idle Stop Start as standard which will be received across all the variants to enhance the road mileage.

The automaker has recently upgraded its Revotorq diesel options for both Nexon and Altroz. In addition to that, the Nexon Diesel engine has made a comeback to offer enhanced performance.

It is believed that the new RDE compliant engines will prove to be more responsive and tuned especially to provide better efficiency. Speaking of Tiago and Tigor, Tata Motors has added TPMS to both these cars to increase the safety and performance.

