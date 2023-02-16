Bookings for Tata Harrier with ADAS opened: All you need to know
- Bookings for the updated Tata Harrier are now open and the SUV continues to be offered in multiple colour options - Black, Blue, Tropical Mist, Red, White and Grey. Tata Harrier rivals XUV700, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Jeep Compass and Kia Seltos, among others.
Tata Harrier has become one of the strongest players in the mid-size SUV segment in India and has found many takers despite giving petrol engines a skip entirely. Interestingly, those who were waiting to book their Tata Harrier, their waiting time is over. Tata Motors has now opened bookings for Tata Harrier with ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance System and six-speed automatic transmission which was showcased at Auto Expo in January.
