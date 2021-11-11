The Coimbatore based EV maker, Boom Motors, has launched its new product offering, Corbett EV. The company claims it to be the India’s most durable e-scooter. The Corbett EV has been launched at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom) and the bookings for it will start on November 12. This has come at a very crucial launch of Ola Electric scooters which will roll out its first EVs the S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters soon. It will be competing with Ather EV range as well.

The Corbett EV can touch 75 kmph of top speed riding on a 2.3 kWh battery which is IP67 rated. It can last upto 200 kilometres in single charge, the company claims. The battery of Cobett EV is swappable and it comes with portable charger. The company is also providing 5 years of warranty on the battery. The chasis comes with a 7 year warranty. The electric scooter can carry a load of 200 kgs. The Corbett EV features 14 inch alloy wheels with both front and rear disc brakes.

Corbett electric scooter also offers EMI option starting at ₹1,699. “I believe that climate change is the biggest threat in front of us and have made it our mission to eliminate the largest sources of pollution in India – vehicular pollution," said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO of Boom Motors.

We believe that in order for EVs to achieve mass-scale adoption, the vehicles need to not just be better for the environment, but also better for your wallet, the company claims.

