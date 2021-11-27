Mobility firm, Bounce , and Park+, an app for car users, have announced the entry into a strategic partnership to strengthen the EV ecosystem across the country by setting up 3,500+ battery swapping stations across 10 cities in India. This smart framework will be available at locations like residential societies, key parking spaces, malls, corporate offices, etc. for customers to find the nearest swapping station on their Bounce App or Park+ app.

Bounce is set to launch its first consumer electric scooter, Bounce Infinity, on December 2nd, 2021 with ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market.

The swapping stations would work on similar principles to a fuel station. Similarly, Bounce battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in under a minute. With this infrastructure in place, customers wouldn’t have to wait for the scooter to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.

Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “Our objective is to have our battery swapping stations to be within one kilometre of wherever you are and to enable this we have partnered with Park+. This partnership is in line with our effort to build a battery swapping infrastructure for a million+ scooters in the next 24 months."

Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+, said, “Park+ is on a mission to revolutionise automotive users’ experience through a technology-enabled ecosystem of solutions. Tomorrow’s automotive scene will be driven by EVs because of their advantages across the board. Absence of charging infrastructure is the biggest roadblock holding back widespread EV proliferation. We are committed to scaling up charging infrastructure at a rapid pace through our network of solutions across corporate parks, shopping malls and residential apartments."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.