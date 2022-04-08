Bounce Infinity has started the production of E1 electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. The deliveries of Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooters are expected to start from April 18. Bounce launched its first electric scooter, E1, in December last year with swappable battery (as service) and with battery and charger. The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey.

The Bhiwadi facility houses the manufacturing and assembly systems with over 200 people. With current capacity exceeding 200,000 scooters annually, the plant will serve as the brand's national manufacturing hub, catering to demand from across the country, it said.

Later this year, the company is also planning to put up another unit in South India with an annual capacity exceeding 500,000 scooters.

Bounce Infinity E1 is the only scooter in India with dual options in swappable battery – Scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Scooter with battery and charger. The BaaS option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market – pushes down the acquisition costs of the scooter substantially, by as much as 40 per cent as compared to conventional electric scooters.

The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

The Bounce Infinity E1 has features like Power Mode, Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode. Its 2 kWh Battery (48V, IP67) is waterproof and reliable and can power the scooter through all climatic conditions, even during hot summers or wet monsoons, the company claims.

Meanwhile, Bounce Infinity is targeting 10 cities to set up a minimum of 300 Battery Swap Stations per city to provide battery swapping.

Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country. All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it."

