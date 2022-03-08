After the completion of test-rides in Bengaluru; Bounce Infinity commences test rides in four key cities for the Bounce Infinity E1 . The eagerly awaited customer experience begins in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad soon. The scooters will be available across multiple touch points in these cities, along with an option to book the smart scooter on the spot. Interested consumers can reserve their test ride slots on the Bounce Infinity website.

The scooter with battery and charger is at ₹68,999 (Delhi ex-showroom), and the price for scooters with battery-as-a-service is ₹45,099 (Delhi ex-showroom) plus subscription to battery-as-a-service.

In the first week of test rides in Bengaluru, the company witnessed participation of over 2900 individuals, with 55% of the customers booking the scooter for early delivery. The company is also aiming to roll out test rides in additional cities in the next few weeks.

Bounce Infinity is amplifying its battery swapping network in line to its recently launched consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1.

The scooter which was launched on December 2. It comes with ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40% compared to conventional scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. Pre-bookings start today, with deliveries slated for April 2022 through its dealership network & its online platform, for seamless deliveries across India. It is equipped with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years, up to 50,000 kms.

