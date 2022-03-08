Bounce Infinity E1 test rides to start in these cities. Check the list here

The scooter which was launched on December 2. It comes with ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market. This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40% compared to conventional scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.