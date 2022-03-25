Bounce Infinity has roped in BattRE, an EV OEM to use its swapping network. Under this arrangement, customers of BattRE can rely on the wide network of battery swapping stations which the later would be setting up. In the first phase of operations, Bounce would be deploying a minimum of 300 battery swapping stations in every top city. The smart swap stations are designed to be compact, user-friendly, and highly accessible; making the network accessible to consumers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling.

The battery swapping structure is a pod-like automated unit that houses multiple batteries and keeps them charged and ready for use. This station will be diversified across prominent locations including, residential societies, key parking spaces, fuel bunks, malls, corporate offices, fuel stations, kirana stores, etc.

Consumers looking for swapping battery for their scooters can search for the nearest swapping location on the designated app and every swap takes no longer than 1-2 minutes, addressing the range anxiety.

Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “This partnership is a step forward in our goal of building smart electric solutions for India. We have doubled-down on our efforts to transform mobility with advanced technologies and services that ties-up with our mission of “access to mobility" for all. We are pleased to welcome BattRE to our smart network of battery swapping solutions, and we are confident that we have an alliance of strong partnership to push forward into our next phase of long-term growth."

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder, BattRE, said, “Initial buying cost of electric vehicles is high and is currently not driven by use cases. I believe battery swapping infrastructure and BaaS (Battery as a Service) will be useful not just for personal use but will act as an important support system for commercial use cases. BattRE’s 380 plus strong dealership network and Bounce’s charging infrastructure will prove to be a fruitful synergy for both the companies and bring forth the best value propositions for the customer".

Bounce Infinity swap stations are designed keeping interoperability in mind to support diverse vehicle segments, brands, and models.

Bounce Infinity aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of anywhere in the city.

