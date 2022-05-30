Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Bounce Infinity have joined hands to fortify the Bounce Infinity’s extensive battery swapping infrastructure. Under this partnership, Bounce Infinity will set-up battery swapping stations across Bharat Petroleum fuel stations in a phased manner. The company aims to set up 3,000 stations across top 10 cities.

Consumers looking to swap their nearly drained batteries can search for the nearest swapping location on the Bounce App. The smart framework will cater not only to the company's retail business, but will also support the interoperable partners (2W’s, 3W’s & other OEM’s) for ease of mobility across geographies and form factors i.e two wheelers & three wheelers. Battery swapping as a solution would also support those 2W’s & 3W’s that have been converted to EV from ICE.

Battery swapping reduces the upfront cost of the scooter by 40-50%, as claimed by many researches.

The Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. Infinity battery swapping stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries that customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries.

Bounce Infinity has so far seen over 1.2 million battery swaps on its energy infrastructure; this partnership with Bharat Petroleum, which runs a distributed network of more than 20,000 fuel station reiterates the companies promise of making the swapping network accessible to consumers

Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “Bounce Infinity has been strategically partnering with prominent industry players to revolutionize the battery swapping scenario. This partnership reiterates our commitment towards a cleaner and pollution-free country by making our network accessible to consumers at the same scale and convenience as refuelling. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership between Bounce Infinity and BPCL".

P.S. Ravi, Executive Director In-Charge (Retail), BPCL, said, “BPCL has always been at the forefront of providing all forms of energy solutions for personal and commercial mobility to our customers. As we pace ourselves for an exciting phase of energy transition towards clean energy, we are delighted to partner with Bounce Infinity, a leading start up offering innovative and state-of-the art smart battery swapping solutions for 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler EV customers.