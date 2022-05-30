Bounce Infinity to set up battery swapping infra across BPCL fuel stations

Consumers looking to swap their nearly drained batteries can search for the nearest swapping location on the Bounce App. The smart framework will cater not only to the company's retail business, but will also support the interoperable partners (2W’s, 3W’s & other OEM’s) for ease of mobility across geographies and form factors i.e two wheelers & three wheelers. Battery swapping as a solution would also support those 2W’s & 3W’s that have been converted to EV from ICE.