BENGALURU : Two-wheeler rental startup Bounce launched its first electric scooter, the Infinity E1, on Thursday at a planned price point of ₹45,099 (Delhi ex-showroom) and said it is betting heavily on the ‘battery-as-a-service’ model. The version of the scooter that comes with a battery and charger will be sold at ₹68,999. Deliveries are slated to begin by March 2022.

Bounce said the battery-as–a–service model will remove the onus of owning the battery from the customer. Instead, customers will be able to go to specific locations, called ‘battery swapping stations’, and exchange the battery when needed, after paying a nominal fee of around ₹80. The company said that the swapping model makes running costs 40% cheaper than conventional scooters.

The ride-sharing firm already has a battery swapping infrastructure in place for its rental bikes, and will leverage this for the new EV. Bounce announced a partnership with smart parking solutions provider Park+ on 1 December to set up around 3,500 battery swapping stations in 10 cities. It plans to scale up to 20 cities over the next year, and has set aside $100 million for this.

“Battery swapping solves problems such as range and charging. With battery swapping, these two issues are mitigated. Another important aspect is that the cost of the scooter comes down drastically," Vivekananda Hallakere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, told Mint.

Hallakere said the company has built a battery management system (BMS) to suit Indian conditions, along with tracking intelligence solutions. BMS is a technology that’s used to manage battery charging, monitor battery health etc. The company will also use Switched Reluctance Motors (SRM), which deliver higher efficiency than traditional DC Motors.

“With SRM, electric vehicles don’t need magnets; they can instead be built using copper. Since magnets are a rare element there is only so much available. We already have a prototype and in the next six months, we should have a working prototype for our scooters," the CEO added.

The company claimed that the Infinity E1 has a range of 85 km on a single charge, and a top speed of 65 kmph. It takes 4-5 hours to charge the battery. In comparison, the Ola Electric S1 scooter has a claimed range 121 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. The price of the Ola scooter starts at over ₹90,000.

Bounce launched the Bounce Loop platform in September last year, allowing two-wheeler owners to rent out their vehicles. They are planning to implement the same solution for the Infinity E1.

