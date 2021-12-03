Bounce launches first electric scooter

The ride-sharing firm already has a battery swapping infrastructure in place for its rental bikes, and will leverage this for the new EV. Bounce announced a partnership with smart parking solutions provider Park+ on 1 December to set up around 3,500 battery swapping stations in 10 cities. It plans to scale up to 20 cities over the next year, and has set aside $100 million for this.

