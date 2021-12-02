Bengaluru based mobility firm, Bounce , has launched its first consumer electric scooter, the Bounce Infinity E1 today. The Bounce Infinity E1 will be the first e-scooter to be offered with ‘battery as a service’ option. The scooter with battery and charger is at ₹68,999 (Delhi ex-showroom), and the price for scooters with battery-as-a-service is ₹45,099 (Delhi ex-showroom) plus subscription to battery-as-a-service. The pre-bookings start today with deliveries slated for March 2022 through its dealership network and its online platform.

Bounce has invested $20 million into development of Infinity scooters and its related ecosystem and plans to add $80 million for expansion.

Customers can pre-book this smart scooter by paying a minimal amount of ₹499 which is refundable. Bounce Infinity E1 scooters are FAME II eligible.

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comed Grey. It will come equipped with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years, up to 50,000 kms.

Bounce Infinity comes with waterproof IP67 rated 48V battery with 39AH which generates 83Nm torque. It claims 85 km range in a single charge with a top speed of 65km/hr. Bounce Infinity can reach 0 to 40 kmph in 8 seconds.

Buyers can acquire Bounce Infinity E1 at an affordable price without the battery and use company’s battery swapping network instead. Customers pay for battery swaps, whenever they swap an empty battery with a fully-charged one from Bounce’s swapping network.

This pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially, by as much as 40 per cent compared to conventional scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 will also be offered with the battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

Bounce has been setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its successful ride-sharing business. The ambition is to build the world’s largest and densest battery swapping platform to support India’s transition to clean mobility, and offer a swapping facility within one kilometre distance for its customers.

Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO and Co-Founder, Bounce said, “e Bounce Infinity E1 is designed and engineered to cater to the evolving needs of electric scooter customers in India. Our advanced ‘Made in India’ scooter will come equipped with enhanced state-of-the-art equipment and intelligent features. We are glad to announce that we are the first and only ones to provide both options – to swap batteries from our network as well as charge-at-home – for the Infinity E1."

Bounce had acquired a 100 per cent stake in 22Motors at about $7 million in 2021, including its manufacturing plant at Bhiwadi with an annual capacity of 180,000 scooters. Considering the potential of the Indian market, the company is planning to set up another plant in southern India.

