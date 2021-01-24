BPCL to provide '100X Bonus Petromiles' under new customer loyalty programme

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will be introducing a new customer loyalty campaign which it claims will increase its customer base by 10 times.

The company is planning to introduce a campaign under its SmartDrive programme. The new campaign called 'Get 100X Bonus Petromiles' will provide the customer with benefits like extra bonus reward points on each transaction of fuel purchase through a scratch card in the SmartDrive App. According to the company, the campaign is open till March 31.

SmartDrive app can also search fuel stations nearest to the user and also find the related services. According to a statement on the company's website, SmartDrive is customised to collect customer and vehicle details so that they can send regular reminders for PUC, Insurance and Servicing of vehicle.

The state-owned company claims that it has a customer base of one lakh with over ₹20 crore worth of monthly transactions under its the 'Smart Drive' programme.

"We are excited to take a step further in strengthening the digitisation process while ensuring consumer safety and trust with our brand. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions to our customers while adding value to our business," BPCL Executive Director (Retail) P S Ravi said while launching the campaign on its 45th Foundation Day on Sunday.

Petrol and diesel prices have reached record highs. On Saturday, fuel prices touched new all-time high after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies(OMCs). This took the petrol price in Delhi to ₹85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to ₹92.28. Diesel rate climbed to ₹75.88 a litre in the national capital and to ₹82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

This is the second consecutive day of rate increase and the fourth this week. In all prices have gone up by Re 1 per litre this week. Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at record highs in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

With inputs from PTI

