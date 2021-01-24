Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >BPCL to provide '100X Bonus Petromiles' under new customer loyalty programme
BPCL aims to increase customer base by 10 times with new campaign

BPCL to provide '100X Bonus Petromiles' under new customer loyalty programme

2 min read . 06:33 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The new campaign called 'Get 100X Bonus Petromiles' will provide the customer with benefits like extra bonus reward points on each transaction of fuel purchase through a scratch card in the SmartDrive App

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will be introducing a new customer loyalty campaign which it claims will increase its customer base by 10 times.

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will be introducing a new customer loyalty campaign which it claims will increase its customer base by 10 times.

The company is planning to introduce a campaign under its SmartDrive programme. The new campaign called 'Get 100X Bonus Petromiles' will provide the customer with benefits like extra bonus reward points on each transaction of fuel purchase through a scratch card in the SmartDrive App. According to the company, the campaign is open till March 31.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company is planning to introduce a campaign under its SmartDrive programme. The new campaign called 'Get 100X Bonus Petromiles' will provide the customer with benefits like extra bonus reward points on each transaction of fuel purchase through a scratch card in the SmartDrive App. According to the company, the campaign is open till March 31.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

SmartDrive app can also search fuel stations nearest to the user and also find the related services. According to a statement on the company's website, SmartDrive is customised to collect customer and vehicle details so that they can send regular reminders for PUC, Insurance and Servicing of vehicle.

The state-owned company claims that it has a customer base of one lakh with over 20 crore worth of monthly transactions under its the 'Smart Drive' programme.

"We are excited to take a step further in strengthening the digitisation process while ensuring consumer safety and trust with our brand. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions to our customers while adding value to our business," BPCL Executive Director (Retail) P S Ravi said while launching the campaign on its 45th Foundation Day on Sunday.

Petrol and diesel prices have reached record highs. On Saturday, fuel prices touched new all-time high after rates were increased for the fourth time this week.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies(OMCs). This took the petrol price in Delhi to 85.70 per litre and in Mumbai to 92.28. Diesel rate climbed to 75.88 a litre in the national capital and to 82.66 per litre in Mumbai, the price data showed.

This is the second consecutive day of rate increase and the fourth this week. In all prices have gone up by Re 1 per litre this week. Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at record highs in the country, prompting cries for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

With inputs from PTI

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.