Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) will be investing ₹200 crore this fiscal to set up 100 fast electric vehicles (EV) charging corridors with 2,000 stations along the busiest 100 national highways, the company announced on Wednesday. Bharat Petroleum has recently opened its first EV charging corridor along the Chennai-Trichi-Madurai highway with one charging unit. Another corridor is likely to come up on the Kochi-Salem section of the National Highway 47.

