A video recently went viral in which a railway pointsman Mayur Shelke, saved the life of a six-year-old boy who was struggling to get off the tracks. The short CCTV video has met with a lot of praise for the selfless act. The video also caught the attention of Anupam Thareja, director at Jawa Motorcycles and subsequently garnered praise from Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman, Anand Mahindra.

Thareja also announced that Jawa Motorcycles would like to present the railway official with a Jawa bike for saving the life of the child, under the Jawa Heroes initiative.

In a tweet Thareja said, “Pointsman Mayur Shelke's courage has the Jawa Motorcycles family in awe. Humbled by his act of exemplary bravery, truly the stuff of legends. And we'd like to honour this brave gentleman by awarding him with a Jawa Motorcycle as part of the #JawaHeroes initiative."

Mayur Shelke didn’t have a costume or cape, but he showed more courage than the bravest movie SuperHero. All of us at the Jawa family salute him. In difficult times, Mayur has shown us that we just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world.. https://t.co/O66sPv0A3k — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 20, 2021

He further said, “The entire @jawamotorcycles family sends across a heartfelt cheer to Pointsman Mayur Shelke. Our ongoing #JawaHeroes initiative recognises real heroes from all corners of India, and we're honoured to have him ride as part of the #Kommuniti."

Responding to the tweet by Thareja, Anand Mahindra also expressed awe for the superhero-like bravery of the railway pointsman. In his tweet, he said, “Mayur Shelke didn’t have a costume or cape, but he showed more courage than the bravest movie SuperHero. All of us at the Jawa family salute him. In difficult times, Mayur has shown us that we just have to look around us for everyday people who show us the way to a better world."

The ministry of railways also announced an award of ₹50,000 for railway pointsman Shelke who saved the life of the child while risking his own at the Vangani station near Mumbai. The staff of Central Railway also honoured Shelke's efforts and felicitated him on Tuesday afternoon.

Shelke, on April 17, saved the life of the child who lost his balance while walking with his mother at platform number 2 of Vangani railway station and fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction.

