Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis.

In a securities filing, Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK's Vertical Aerospace, in 2025. A holding company owned by Gol's controlling shareholders, Grupo Comporte, will finance the transaction, Gol added.

