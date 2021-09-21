Brazilian airline Gol to operate 250 electric air taxis by 2025

Brazilian airline Gol to operate 250 electric air taxis by 20251 min read . 05:18 PM IST
- Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK's Vertical Aerospace, in 2025
Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis.
In a securities filing, Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK's Vertical Aerospace, in 2025. A holding company owned by Gol's controlling shareholders, Grupo Comporte, will finance the transaction, Gol added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
