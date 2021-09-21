Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brazilian airline Gol to operate 250 electric air taxis by 2025

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis.
1 min read . 05:18 PM IST Reuters

  • Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK's Vertical Aerospace, in 2025

Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement with Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis.

In a securities filing, Gol said it expects to begin operating model VA-X4 eVTOL, manufactured by UK's Vertical Aerospace, in 2025. A holding company owned by Gol's controlling shareholders, Grupo Comporte, will finance the transaction, Gol added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

