Bringing new Renault Duster into your garage? Genuine accessories you can buy

Renault Duster is the buzziest keyword in the Indian passenger vehicle market recently. The mid-size SUV has marked a grand comeback in the Indian market, after a four-year hiatus since its discontinuation in 2022. The SUV has been launched at an introductory price ranging between ₹10.29 lakh and ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which is valid till March 31. Post that, the automaker will hike the price of the new Duster, ranging between ₹10.49 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
If you have already booked the third-generation Renault Duster and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for the mid-size SUV to deck it up, the carmaker is offering a wide range of accessories. With this range of accessories, the new Renault Duster can be kitted up on the exterior and inside the cabin to give it a distinct look, as well as enhance its functionality.
Here is a quick look at the genuine accessories for the third-generation 2026 Renault Duster.
Renault offers a wide range of accessories for the new 2026 Renault Duster. These accessories can be divided into three major segments: exterior, interior and convenience. The genuine exterior accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the Duster, as well as add more protection to the body. Besides that, the interior accessories are meant to add a more distinct feel as well as convenience to the cabin. There are a host of accessories meant to add more functionality to the SUV.