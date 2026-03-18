Bringing new Renault Duster into your garage? Genuine accessories you can buy

Renault Duster is the buzziest keyword in the Indian passenger vehicle market recently. The mid-size SUV has marked a grand comeback in the Indian market, after a four-year hiatus since its discontinuation in 2022. The SUV has been launched at an introductory price ranging between ₹10.29 lakh and ₹18.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which is valid till March 31. Post that, the automaker will hike the price of the new Duster, ranging between ₹10.49 lakh and ₹18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have already booked the third-generation Renault Duster and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for the mid-size SUV to deck it up, the carmaker is offering a wide range of accessories. With this range of accessories, the new Renault Duster can be kitted up on the exterior and inside the cabin to give it a distinct look, as well as enhance its functionality.

Here is a quick look at the genuine accessories for the third-generation 2026 Renault Duster.

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New 2026 Renault Duster: Genuine accessories to buy

2026 Renault Duster: Genuine accessories you can buy Exterior Interior Convenience Others Bonnet scoops Sports pedals (MT / AT) Tablet holder Accessories connector Bonnet moulding Moulded floor mat Headrest base mount Wireless charger Grille inserts 3D floor mat Multifunction cup holder Screen guard Headlamp garnish Printed floor mat Smartphone holder Ambient light Bumper garnish (Front / rear) Fabric floor mat Coat hanger Interior lighting kit Air intake garnish Rubber floor mat Wheel lock Dashcam Bumper corner protector Roof lamp garnish Cushion pillows Air purifier ORVM garnish Seat covers Memory foam cushion Car inverter Door scuttle garnish Steering wheel cover Gel freshner Child seat Door handle garnish Boot liner License plate holder Illuminated scuff plate Chin guard 3D boot mat Neck rest Fog lamp Window frame kit Fabric boot mat Seat belt pad Fog lamp installation kit Wind deflector Elevated luggage board Ownership folder Front parking sensor Body side cladding insert Rear entry sill plate Paper freshner Puddle lamp Body decal Tissue box Underbody light Alloy wheel inserts Valve cap Roof box Mud flaps Sun blind Side step Vacuum cleaner Tail lamp garnish Tailgate garnish Rear bumper guard Car cover

Renault offers a wide range of accessories for the new 2026 Renault Duster. These accessories can be divided into three major segments: exterior, interior and convenience. The genuine exterior accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the Duster, as well as add more protection to the body. Besides that, the interior accessories are meant to add a more distinct feel as well as convenience to the cabin. There are a host of accessories meant to add more functionality to the SUV.

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.