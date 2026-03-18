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Bringing new Renault Duster into your garage? Genuine accessories you can buy

If you have already booked the Renault Duster and are bringing it to your garage soon, here is a list of genuine Renault accessories for the SUV that you can explore.

Mainak Das
Updated18 Mar 2026, 10:48 AM IST
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The third-generation Renault Duster has made its return to India with updated styling, a revised interior and multiple petrol powertrain options.
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The third-generation Renault Duster has made its return to India with updated styling, a revised interior and multiple petrol powertrain options.
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Renault Duster is the buzziest keyword in the Indian passenger vehicle market recently. The mid-size SUV has marked a grand comeback in the Indian market, after a four-year hiatus since its discontinuation in 2022. The SUV has been launched at an introductory price ranging between 10.29 lakh and 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom), which is valid till March 31. Post that, the automaker will hike the price of the new Duster, ranging between 10.49 lakh and 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

If you have already booked the third-generation Renault Duster and are planning to buy some genuine accessories for the mid-size SUV to deck it up, the carmaker is offering a wide range of accessories. With this range of accessories, the new Renault Duster can be kitted up on the exterior and inside the cabin to give it a distinct look, as well as enhance its functionality.

Here is a quick look at the genuine accessories for the third-generation 2026 Renault Duster.

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(Also read: Renault Duster booking done? Here's how much EMI buyers need to pay every month)

New 2026 Renault Duster: Genuine accessories to buy

2026 Renault Duster: Genuine accessories you can buy
ExteriorInteriorConvenienceOthers
Bonnet scoopsSports pedals (MT / AT)Tablet holderAccessories connector
Bonnet mouldingMoulded floor matHeadrest base mountWireless charger
Grille inserts3D floor matMultifunction cup holderScreen guard
Headlamp garnishPrinted floor matSmartphone holderAmbient light
Bumper garnish (Front / rear)Fabric floor matCoat hangerInterior lighting kit
Air intake garnishRubber floor matWheel lockDashcam
Bumper corner protectorRoof lamp garnishCushion pillowsAir purifier
ORVM garnishSeat coversMemory foam cushionCar inverter
Door scuttle garnishSteering wheel coverGel freshnerChild seat
Door handle garnishBoot linerLicense plate holderIlluminated scuff plate
Chin guard3D boot matNeck restFog lamp
Window frame kitFabric boot matSeat belt padFog lamp installation kit
Wind deflectorElevated luggage boardOwnership folderFront parking sensor
Body side cladding insertRear entry sill platePaper freshnerPuddle lamp
Body decal Tissue boxUnderbody light
Alloy wheel inserts Valve capRoof box
Mud flaps Sun blind
Side step Vacuum cleaner
Tail lamp garnish
Tailgate garnish
Rear bumper guard
Car cover

Renault offers a wide range of accessories for the new 2026 Renault Duster. These accessories can be divided into three major segments: exterior, interior and convenience. The genuine exterior accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the Duster, as well as add more protection to the body. Besides that, the interior accessories are meant to add a more distinct feel as well as convenience to the cabin. There are a host of accessories meant to add more functionality to the SUV.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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