Brixton Crossfire 500XC gets cheaper amid festive fervour, but is it enough to match rivals?

Brixton Motorcycles has announced a new limited-period price cut on the Crossfire 500XC for the festive period, slashing the scrambler’s price by ₹1.20 lakh. With the offer, the Brixton Crossfire 500XC now starts at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new price will be applied to limited units until November 5, 2025, through Brixton’s Indian distributor, Motohaus India.

This is the Crossfire 500XC’s second price cut this year, with the Austrian brand having slashed prices earlier in August by up to ₹27,000. The scrambler then retailed at ₹4.92 lakh, down from the original sticker price of ₹5.19 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Brixton Crossfire 500XC vs rivals: How does it fare on price? After the price cut, the Crossfire 500XC has become more accessible to Indian buyers, but is it enough to match its competitors? Let’s take a look:

Brixton Crossfire 500XC vs Rivals: Current Price Motorcycle Model Price ( ₹ lakh) Price Difference ( ₹ lakh) Brixton Crossfire 500 XC 3.99 — Triumph Scrambler 400 X 2.67 +1.32 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC 2.95 +1.04 Royal Enfield Bear 650 3.71 +0.28

The Triumph Scrambler 400 range starts at ₹2.67 lakh with the Scrambler 400 X. Then comes the Scrambler 400 XC, which is a more direct rival to the Brixton, priced at ₹2.95 lakh. On the other end of the spectrum lies the Royal Enfield Bear 650, priced from ₹3.71 lakh. All prices are the ex-showroom rates for each motorcycle post GST reforms.

We can see that the Crossfire 500XC is costlier than its closest competitors, marking a price difference of ₹1.32 lakh more than the Triumph Scrambler 400 X and ₹1.04 lakh more than the 400 XC. Meanwhile, RE undercuts the Brixton with the Bear being priced approximately ₹28,000 lower. While the latest price cut does not make the Crossfire 500XC more affordable outright, the bike has now become a more compelling option in the middleweight scrambler segment.

Brixton Crossfire 500XC vs RE Bear 650 vs Triumph Scrambler 400 range: