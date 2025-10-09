Brixton Crossfire 500XC gets cheaper amid festive fervour, but is it enough to match rivals?

  • Brixton Crossfire 500XC gets a limited-period festive discount, with which it becomes more competitive. But is it enough to match its rivals in the middleweight scrambler segment?

Ayush Chakraborty
Updated9 Oct 2025, 01:47 PM IST
The Brixton Crossfire 500XC gets a limited-period festive season discount, applicable until November 5, 2025.
Brixton Motorcycles has announced a new limited-period price cut on the Crossfire 500XC for the festive period, slashing the scrambler’s price by 1.20 lakh. With the offer, the Brixton Crossfire 500XC now starts at 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new price will be applied to limited units until November 5, 2025, through Brixton’s Indian distributor, Motohaus India.

This is the Crossfire 500XC’s second price cut this year, with the Austrian brand having slashed prices earlier in August by up to 27,000. The scrambler then retailed at 4.92 lakh, down from the original sticker price of 5.19 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Brixton Crossfire 500XC vs rivals: How does it fare on price?

After the price cut, the Crossfire 500XC has become more accessible to Indian buyers, but is it enough to match its competitors? Let’s take a look:

Brixton Crossfire 500XC vs Rivals: Current Price

Motorcycle ModelPrice ( lakh)Price Difference ( lakh)
Brixton Crossfire 500 XC3.99
Triumph Scrambler 400 X2.67+1.32
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC2.95+1.04
Royal Enfield Bear 6503.71+0.28

The Triumph Scrambler 400 range starts at 2.67 lakh with the Scrambler 400 X. Then comes the Scrambler 400 XC, which is a more direct rival to the Brixton, priced at 2.95 lakh. On the other end of the spectrum lies the Royal Enfield Bear 650, priced from 3.71 lakh. All prices are the ex-showroom rates for each motorcycle post GST reforms.

We can see that the Crossfire 500XC is costlier than its closest competitors, marking a price difference of 1.32 lakh more than the Triumph Scrambler 400 X and 1.04 lakh more than the 400 XC. Meanwhile, RE undercuts the Brixton with the Bear being priced approximately 28,000 lower. While the latest price cut does not make the Crossfire 500XC more affordable outright, the bike has now become a more compelling option in the middleweight scrambler segment.

(Also read: Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650)

Brixton Crossfire 500XC vs RE Bear 650 vs Triumph Scrambler 400 range:

SpecificationBrixton Crossfire 500 XCTriumph Scrambler 400 XTriumph Scrambler 400 XCRE Bear 650
Engine486 cc, 2-cyl, 47.6 bhp, 43 Nm398 cc, 1-cyl, 39.5 bhp, 37.5 Nm398 cc, 1-cyl, 39.5 bhp, 37.5 Nm648 cc, 2-cyl, 47 bhp, 57 Nm
Front SuspensionUSD telescopic, 150 mm travel43 mm USD, 150 mm travel43 mm USD, 150 mm travel43 mm USD, 130 mm travel
Rear SuspensionMonoshock, 130 mm travelPreload-adjustable monoshockPreload-adjustable monoshock, 150 mm travelTwin shocks, 115 mm travel
Brakes320 mm front / 240 mm rear, dual-channel ABS320 mm front / 230 mm rear, dual-channel ABS320 mm front / 230 mm rear, switchable dual-channel ABS320 mm front / 320 mm rear, switchable dual-channel ABS
Wheel/Tyres19"/17" cross-spoke, Pirelli Scorpion STR Rally19"/17" alloy, dual-purpose19"/17" tubeless spoke, dual-purpose19"/17" wire-spoked, dual-purpose MRF
Seat Height839 mm835 mm835 mm830 mm
InstrumentsRound LCDSemi-digitalSemi-digitalFull-colour TFT, built-in navigation
Other Key FeaturesAdjustable leversRide-by-wire, Type-C charging, switchable tractionRide-by-wire, adjustable levers, Type-C charging, engine guardNavigation, dual-purpose tyres, lighter exhaust system

