Subscribe

BS6 vs BS4 vehicles: The pollution gap is bigger than you think

BS6 comes with significantly stringent emission standards compared to the BS4.

Mainak Das
Updated17 Dec 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Honda Hornet 2.0
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda CB350
₹ 1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.56 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hyundai i20 N Line
₹ 9.14 - 11.6 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
₹ 1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Delhi government has restricted the BS4 and BS3 vehicles from plying in the city.
Delhi government has restricted the BS4 and BS3 vehicles from plying in the city.

Delhi government has tightened the vehicular movement in the national capital region (NCR) in an attempt to curb the severe air pollution level in the region. Effective from December 18, Thursday, only BS6 vehicles will be allowed to enter the NCR. Under the new norms, all the BS3 and BS4 vehicles registered outside Delhi, will be restricted to enter and ply in the NCR. This move comes as a key part of a series of emergency steps being adopted by the authorities in Delhi-NCR.

In an attempt to curb the air pollution level in the city, the Delhi government has taken several measures, impacting the vehicular movements. The restriction on BS3 and BS4 vehicles comes as a significant one. If you are wondering how the BS4 and BS6 vehicles are different from each other in terms of emitting pollutants, and how these two norms are different in terms of curbing pollutants, here is a comprehensive explainer for your understanding.

Advertisement

How BS6 is different from BS4 emission norms?

BS4 vs BS6 differencesDifference note
Pollution normsBharat Stage 4 (BS4)Bharat Stage 6 (BS6)BS6 is stricter with lower emission limits
Sulphur content in fuel50 ppm10 ppmBS6 fuel is 5x cleaner with lower ppm level
NOx (Petrol)Up to 80 mg/kmUp to 60 mg/kmBS6 commands 25% less NOx in petrol
NOx (Diesel)Up to 250 mg/kmUp to 80 mg/kmBS6 commands 70% less NOx in diesel
PM (Petrol)No specific limitUp to 4.5 mg/km
PM (Diesel)Up to 25 mg/kmUp to 4.5 mg/kmBS6 commands 20.5 mg/km less PM in diesel
HC + NOx (Diesel)Up to 300 mg/kmUp to 170 mg/kmBS6 commands 130 mg/km less HC and NOx
Key technologiesBasic catalytic convertersSCR, DPF, OBD-II, RDE testing
On-board diagnostics (OBD)Not mandatoryMandatory for real-time monitoring
  • PPM - Parts per million
  • NOx - Nitrogen Oxides
  • PM - Particulate Matter
  • HC - Hydrocarbon
  • OBD - On-board diagnostics

BS6 is a more stringent emission standard compared to BS4, primarily differing in reduced sulfur content in fuel. While the BS4 allows sulfur content of 50 ppm, the BS6 allows 10 ppm. This makes the BS6 fuel five times cleaner compared to BS4 fuel, with significantly lower sulfur content. Also, the BS6 emission regulation comes with stricter limits on pollutants like NOx (Nitrogen Oxides) and PM (Particulate Matter).

Also, the BS6 emission standard commands mandatory inclusion of advanced technology like DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) and SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) in BS6 engines. This results in better pollution control, making the BS6 engines more environment friendly, but they require specific BS6 fuel.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsBS6 vs BS4 vehicles: The pollution gap is bigger than you think
Read Next Story