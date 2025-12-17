BS6 vs BS4 vehicles: The pollution gap is bigger than you think

Delhi government has tightened the vehicular movement in the national capital region (NCR) in an attempt to curb the severe air pollution level in the region. Effective from December 18, Thursday, only BS6 vehicles will be allowed to enter the NCR. Under the new norms, all the BS3 and BS4 vehicles registered outside Delhi, will be restricted to enter and ply in the NCR. This move comes as a key part of a series of emergency steps being adopted by the authorities in Delhi-NCR.

In an attempt to curb the air pollution level in the city, the Delhi government has taken several measures, impacting the vehicular movements. The restriction on BS3 and BS4 vehicles comes as a significant one. If you are wondering how the BS4 and BS6 vehicles are different from each other in terms of emitting pollutants, and how these two norms are different in terms of curbing pollutants, here is a comprehensive explainer for your understanding.

How BS6 is different from BS4 emission norms?

BS4 vs BS6 differences Difference note Pollution norms Bharat Stage 4 (BS4) Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) BS6 is stricter with lower emission limits Sulphur content in fuel 50 ppm 10 ppm BS6 fuel is 5x cleaner with lower ppm level NOx (Petrol) Up to 80 mg/km Up to 60 mg/km BS6 commands 25% less NOx in petrol NOx (Diesel) Up to 250 mg/km Up to 80 mg/km BS6 commands 70% less NOx in diesel PM (Petrol) No specific limit Up to 4.5 mg/km PM (Diesel) Up to 25 mg/km Up to 4.5 mg/km BS6 commands 20.5 mg/km less PM in diesel HC + NOx (Diesel) Up to 300 mg/km Up to 170 mg/km BS6 commands 130 mg/km less HC and NOx Key technologies Basic catalytic converters SCR, DPF, OBD-II, RDE testing On-board diagnostics (OBD) Not mandatory Mandatory for real-time monitoring PPM - Parts per million

NOx - Nitrogen Oxides

PM - Particulate Matter

HC - Hydrocarbon

OBD - On-board diagnostics

BS6 is a more stringent emission standard compared to BS4, primarily differing in reduced sulfur content in fuel. While the BS4 allows sulfur content of 50 ppm, the BS6 allows 10 ppm. This makes the BS6 fuel five times cleaner compared to BS4 fuel, with significantly lower sulfur content. Also, the BS6 emission regulation comes with stricter limits on pollutants like NOx (Nitrogen Oxides) and PM (Particulate Matter).

Also, the BS6 emission standard commands mandatory inclusion of advanced technology like DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) and SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) in BS6 engines. This results in better pollution control, making the BS6 engines more environment friendly, but they require specific BS6 fuel.