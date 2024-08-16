BSA Gold Star 650 VS Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Price, features and more compared
The BSA Gold Star 650, relaunched by Mahindra's BSA Motorcycles, takes on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 in India. Both offer classic aesthetics and similar pricing, with the Gold Star emphasizing traditional style and the Interceptor blending retro and modern elements.
BSA Motorcycles, a subsidiary of Mahindra, has reintroduced the iconic BSA brand to the Indian market, marking its comeback with the launch of the BSA Gold Star 650. This motorcycle, already available in international markets, is now set to challenge the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on Indian roads.