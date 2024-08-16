BSA Motorcycles, a subsidiary of Mahindra, has reintroduced the iconic BSA brand to the Indian market, marking its comeback with the launch of the BSA Gold Star 650. This motorcycle, already available in international markets, is now set to challenge the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on Indian roads.

Design Comparison

Both the BSA Gold Star 650 and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 showcase a vintage aesthetic, appealing to enthusiasts of classic motorcycle design. The Gold Star 650 leans more toward a traditional, timeless style, while the Interceptor 650 blends its retro appearance with modern features like an LED headlamp and alloy wheels, offering a slightly contemporary twist to its overall look.

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652cc, liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC, four-valve setup. This engine produces 45 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 55 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed transmission.

In contrast, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 houses a 648cc parallel-twin engine, featuring air/oil cooling, a single overhead cam, and fuel injection. It delivers a bit more power with 47 bhp at 7,150 rpm and 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm. The Interceptor also boasts a 6-speed gearbox, offering a slightly more versatile riding experience.

Chassis and Equipment

The BSA Gold Star 650 is built on a tubular steel frame with a dual-cradle design. Its suspension system includes a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking setup comprises a 320mm front disc and a 255mm rear disc. The Gold Star has a fuel tank capacity of 12 liters and tips the scales at 213kg.

On the other hand, the Interceptor 650 shares the tubular steel frame construction but features a front suspension with 110mm travel and twin coil-over shocks at the rear with 88mm travel. It offers a higher ground clearance of 174mm, a slightly larger fuel tank of 13.7 liters, and a lower weight at 202kg.

Pricing

The BSA Gold Star 650 is launched with an introductory price range of ₹2.99 lakh to ₹3.35 lakh. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is priced between ₹3.03 lakh and ₹3.31 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning the two motorcycles closely in the market.

With its return, BSA aims to carve out a niche in the growing retro motorcycle segment in India, directly taking on the well-established Royal Enfield. The choice between the two will likely come down to personal preference in design and brand legacy.

